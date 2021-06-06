  1. Home
Nandini Reddy comments on Samantha Akkineni's emotional post; Says you fought hate and haste with dignity

Be it on birthdays or standing up for each other during tough times, Samantha Akkineni and Nandini Reddy have always set friendship goals with their special bond.
June 7, 2021
Ahead of The Family Man 2's release, Samantha Akkineni faced a lot of hate and negative comments on social media. Finally, two weeks later, Sam broke her silence on 'The Family Man 2' controversy. The actress in her long Instagram post said, "I was aware that portraying Raji's character required sensitivity and balance." She also stated that her character Raji will 'always be special'. Post the release, the actress is receiving love and best wishes from her close friends from the industry as well. 

Oh Baby director Nandini, supported her throughout the controversy. Nandini wrote on Samantha's latest post, "for fighting hate and haste with dignity and grace." To this, Sam replied, "and for being there for me thought it all." Samantha had played the lead role in Nandini helmed film Oh Baby. The film released in 2019 and it received massive response from the audience and critics alike. Be it on birthdays or standing up for each other during tough times, Sam and Nandini Reddy have always set friendship goals with their special bond.

To unversed, when The Family Man 2 trailer released, the Tamil audience was upset and angry over Samantha Akkineni's character in the show. Sam was called 'anti-Tamil' and many even commented to her to leave the Kollywood industry. However, after its release, the stunner has been only receiving love and positive comments for her power-packed performance in the Hindi web show, headed by Manoj Bajpaaye. 

Created by Raj and DK, the series also stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar among others.

Have you watched it already? Let us know your views in the comment section below. 

