Nandini Reddy REACTS to reports on her next film with Samantha Akkineni

Taking to Twitter, director Nandini Reddy cleared the air on rumours surrounding her next film.

A while ago, media reports emerged stating that popular director Nandini Reddy would be teaming up with Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya for her next film. As soon as it surfaced online, the news went viral with several media channels reporting the same. However, the director took her Twitter space and cleared the air stating that she would announce it with pride and joy if she ever teams up with Samantha Akkineni. She also stated that her next film will not be a remake but an original script.

Revealing that Swapna Cinema will bankroll the project, she sarcastically rated the rumors a 1/5. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya will be the lead actor in the film. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “My next is not a remake. It’s an original script produced by @SwapnaCinema .Whenever @Samanthaprabhu2 n I do our next we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride. Now, time for the next rumour .....”

My next is not a remake . It’s an original script produced by @SwapnaCinema .Whenever @Samanthaprabhu2 n I do our next we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride . Now, time for the next rumour ........my rating for this rumour is 1/5.... come on guys u can do better — Nandini Reddy (@nandureddy4u) April 15, 2020

Director Nandini Reddy’s film with Samantha Akkineni Oh Baby! was a smash hit at the box office. The film was a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny. The fantasy comedy was about a 70-year-old granny who miraculously returns to her youth and the film won a lot of appreciation for its storytelling. Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s emotional saga 96.

Credits :Twitter

