Nani 28: Nazriya Fahadh to mark her Tollywood debut in Vivek Athreya’s next; Says 'I'm super excited'

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, one of the most popular names in the Malayalam film industry is set to make her Tollywood debut with Nani's 28th film. Yes, the stunner will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nani in an upcoming untitled film, to be directed by Vivek Athreya. The film is said to be a musical rom-com and fans are super excited to witness this new fresh pairing on the big screen. The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced Nazriya's addition to Nani starrer and it is a pure treat for her fans this Diwali. On November 21, the makers will unveil another big surprise.

The production house tweeted, "This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let’s welcome Nazriya Fahadh!The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and its going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date and tune in!." This is indeed a perfect Diwali treat for Nazriya Fahadh's fans. The Malayalam beauty also took to social media and expressed her excitement for her upcoming project. She wrote, "Next So this one will be my first telugu film guys..Super excited for this one...with this amazing team."

This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let’s welcome Nazriya Fahadh! The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and its going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date and tune in!@NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya #Nani28 pic.twitter.com/4V5NnKaVRi — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Nani has resumed shooting for his next film Tuck Jagadish with Shiva Nirvana. About 50 percent of the film’s shooting was completed before the lockdown and now, the makers have geared up to complete the remaining portion. The film also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead roles.

