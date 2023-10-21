Nani 31: Nani and Vivek Athreya reunite to begin filming

Natural Star Nani, known for his versatile roles, is embarking on his 31st film with director Vivek Athreya. Nani and Athreya have previously collaborated on the successful film Ante Sundaraniki, and fans are excited to see what they come up with next.

Official confirmation and production update on Nani 31

DVV Entertainment's official Twitter (now X) handle recently shared a sneak peek from the sets of Nani 31, confirming the much-anticipated partnership.

The production house announced, "#Nani31 it is! The most lovable combo of our Natural Star @NameisNani & #VivekAthreya is back. UNCHAINED on Oct 23rd. Muhurtham is on Oct 24th. Get ready to witness thrills, chills, and fun."

Check out the tweet right here!

Return of a dynamic duo for Nani 31

Fans are excited to see Nani and Vivek Athreya reunite for their second film, which promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. The synergy between these two talented individuals is sure to create something special.

Nani's upcoming film with Vivek Athreya, tentatively titled Nani 31, is generating considerable buzz in the industry, following their successful collaboration on Ante Sundaraniki. Fans are eagerly anticipating the captivating cinematic experience that this anticipated venture promises to deliver.

About Ante Sundaraniki

Vivek Athreya made his Telugu directorial debut with the 2022 romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it was a critical and commercial success.

Sundar and Leela, an interfaith couple, try to convince their conservative parents to accept their marriage through a web of lies, but their deception backfires and leads to more complicated situations.

Nani on the professional front

While fans eagerly await Nani's upcoming 31st film, his 30th film, Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv, is set for release on December 7, 2023.

Nani's upcoming 30th film, Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv and starring Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna, is set for release on December 7, 2023. The film revolves around the heartwarming bond between a father and child, marking Nani's second appearance as a parent after Jersey.

Fans eagerly await the unveiling of more details about Nani 31, including the storyline, supporting cast, and unique elements that this anticipated project will bring to the table. As excitement mounts, enthusiasts are eager to learn more about what Nani and Vivek Athreya have in store for their second collaboration.

