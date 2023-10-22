Nani 31: SJ Suryah joins cast of Nani and Vivek Athreya movie

Natural star Nani and director Vivek Athreya are joining hands again after their previous 2022 film Ante Sundaraniki which had Nazriya Nazim in the leading role. DVV Entertainment has now given an update on the casting of the film.

Mark Antony actor SJ Suryah is coming in for the film marking it his 3rd Telugu film after Mahesh Babu’s Spyder and Ram Charan’s Game Changer. The film’s makers announced this through their official X handle which read, “Delighted to have the majestic @iam_SJSuryah on board and he's ready to give you all CHILLS. #Nani31”

Official Tweet about SJ Suryah

Actor SJ Suryah has been busy with projects left and right too with heavy names being associated with it. The addition of such a prolific actor who has mesmerized with his acting performance in the film has got all the fans riled up to see what the movie will shape up into. Even his last film Mark Antony with Vishal in the leading role saw an outstanding appeal from the general audience over his performance in the film.

The actor is also set to feature in the Jigarthanda Double X with Raghava Lawrence in the lead role which will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film which is a standalone prequel to the 2014 film Jigarthanda is a period action film based on the plot of a filmmaker in the 1970s who sets out to make a western-style movie with a dreaded gangster of the town.

SJ Suryah is also set to feature in the Ram Charan-Shankar movie Game Changer and also in the Dhanush directorial movie tentatively titled D50.

Nani’s professional lineup

Nani 31 is being produced by DVV Entertainment and is set to offer something different from their previous collaboration which was a romantic comedy. The official update on the film is also set to come tomorrow as they mentioned in the tweet from yesterday. The film which has roped in Priyanka Arul Mohan in the leading role has also got Jakes Bejoy composing the music.

Moreover, Nani is currently set to release his film Hi Nanna which is directed by Shouryuv featuring Mrunal Thakur in the leading role after her blockbuster hit Sita Ramam in Telugu. The actress will also soon feature in the Vijay Deverakonda film Family Star.

