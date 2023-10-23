Nani 31 Unchained titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani-Vivek Athreya film gets a name and menacing new glimpse

A few days ago it was announced that director Vivek Athreya who last made Ante Sundaraniki with Nani as the lead would be teaming up with the actor once more. Now, an official video glimpse of what the duo has planned for their second outing has dropped and it is full-on menacing.

Nani 31 Unchained was the video title, which also unveiled the official name of the film as Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie which has Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah in key roles is being produced by DVV Entertainment.

Check out the official video

The unchained glimpse of Nani offers quite an understanding of the film and how the action has been shaped in the film. The video showcases Nani all tied up with rope and metal chains. A voice-over narrates how a man has to wait until the day he needs to arrive and as of then Nani whips his shackles to drag a sharp blade near him and the music starts to rise into a heroic banter. He cuts off his binds, grabs a sledgehammer, and slams into the metal shackle binding him.

As he breaks from the binds a half-lit paper showing the date of a Saturday (Sanivaaram) flies in front of him for grabs which is when the narrator explains, what if that one day comes for a person every Saturday. He breaks open the door like a vigilante covering his face with people staring at him from outside.

The film’s glimpse offers a unique and menacing take on the film’s premise, the action entertainer is being offered a high-pitched take and it is completely different from the previous film Nani and Vivek Athreya did. The film also marks Nani’s second collaboration with Priyanka Arul Mohan after their 2019 action comedy film Gang Leader, which was also the actress’ debut in Telugu.

Nani’s on the work front

Nani is currently busy with his next release called Hi Nanna which is being directed by debutant Shouryuv. The film is a romantic movie with a father-daughter connection in it as well. The film which has Nani in the leading role also features Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara and Jayaram in prominent roles.

