Nani is all set to play the villain for the first time in the movie 'V'
" ‘V' is more than about a killer and a cop. There is a lot of story between them. There are two strong characters colliding with each other and they both go to any extent to achieve their goal," Sudheer told IANS.
V + You = Great Fun! Answer some simple questions to get an exclusive invite to V’s pre-release celebration and meet the cast! link in bio #VOnPrime, Sept 5! @nameisnani @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari @mohanakrishnaindraganti @srivenkateswaracreations #DilRaju #Shirish #HarshithReddy @itsamittrivedi @musicthaman @sharviyadav #KrishnaKanth #PGVinda #MarthandKVenkatesh
The film is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, and it also stars Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is Nani's 25th project and he will be portraying a role with negative shades for the first time.
The film was slated for a March release, but was pushed due to the Covid outbreak. It is now slated to release on September 5 on Amazon Prime Video.
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Mohana Krishna Indraganti to have THIS whopping budget?