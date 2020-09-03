  1. Home
Nani is all set to play the villain for the first time in the movie 'V'

Southern star Sudheer Babu currently awaits for the release of his film, V, and says the action thriller is more than just about a killer and a cop.
" ‘V' is more than about a killer and a cop. There is a lot of story between them. There are two strong characters colliding with each other and they both go to any extent to achieve their goal," Sudheer told IANS.

The film is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, and it also stars Nani and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is Nani's 25th project and he will be portraying a role with negative shades for the first time.

The film was slated for a March release, but was pushed due to the Covid outbreak. It is now slated to release on September 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

