Nani is all smiles at the formal launch of his film Tuck Jagadish; Check it out

The Gang Leader actor Nani will be next seen in the south drama called Tuck Jagadish. This film was formally launched with an auspicious ceremony. The south film will see the Gang Leader star in an intriguing character. The first look of the film Tuck Jagadish sees the lead star Nani trying to tuck in his shirt. The fans and film audience have been left guessing as to what the lead character is up to in the first look poster of the film. The south actor Nani is starring in a film with ace director Shiva Nirvana for Nani's 26th flick after Ninnu Kori. The fans and audience members are really very excited about the south drama.

The shoot will be kick starting very soon. The makers did not announce the formal date yet, but the fans are hoping to see the film rolling very soon. The followers of the lead star Nani, are expecting that he will play a unique character this round as well, after his film Gang Leader. In this film, Nani played the leader of a gang of women belonging to different age groups. The women in the film were seeking revenge from the film's villain. The film portrays how Nani who essays a character named Pencil, gets to become the gang's leader and helps the women take revenge.

The fans loved how Nani was able to impress them with his quirky role. The film audience loved Nani and gave the film a positive response at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Tuck Jagadish as this film will see Nani in a never seen before avatar.

