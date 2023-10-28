Nani and Anjana celebrate 11th wedding anniversary: ‘From Orkut testimonials to sliding into each other DM’s’

Nani recently celebrated a personal milestone with his wife, Anjana. He took to social media to share a touching moment with her as they celebrated their wedding anniversary of 11 years. The couple reflected on their decade-long journey of growth, from awkward online encounters to the cherished memories documented in beloved photos, as fans poured in their love and good wishes.

Nani took to his Instagram and posted a picture and simply captioned it "11 years”. The filmed image most likely depicts a beautiful pooja ritual in which Anjana leans in towards Nani as he applies a tika, capturing the essence of their shared journey.

Anjana extends anniversary message to Nani

Anjana reflected on the beautiful journey of growth and friendship over the past decade in her own sweet post. She posted a series of photos of Nani and herself, captioned the post as "11 years. That's a whole decade of growing up together. From Orkut testimonials to sliding into each other's DMs, sending funny dog/baby videos, we've come a long way yet adulting feels so far away! All these pictures are very personal to me. They literally remind me of each year and what it felt like to be in those times. Safe to say, nothing has changed. Except we could learn a few tips on how to pose. Since I'm not at all lens friendly, my favourite picture remains the last picture, a fan edited post. Fin. Happiest 11th Naan!"

More about Nani and Anjana

As is widely known, "friendship is the foundation of love," this Tollywood couple is no exception. Nani met Anjana Yelavarthy while working as an RJ in Vizag, and the two quickly became close friends. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and after nearly five years of dating, the couple married on October 27, 2012, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Later in the year 2017, the couple had their first child, Arjun. The little one is also known as Junnu. Even after a decade together, Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy are still completely head over heels in love. Nani's better half has stood by him through thick and thin during these difficult times.

For those who are not familiar, the star began his film career as an assistant director before landing his first starring role in filmmaker Mohan Krishna Indraganti's Ashta Chamma in 2012. The rest is history.

Nani on the professional front

Nani is now working on his next film, Hi Nanna, directed by newcomer Shouryuv. The film is a romantic comedy that explores a father-daughter relationship. Nani plays the lead role in the film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, and Jayaram. It is all set to hit the theaters on December 21, 2023.

Nani's most awaited film, previously known as Nani31, has finally been given a title: Saripodhaa Sanivaram. The film is directed by Vivek Athreya and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah.

