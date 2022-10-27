Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy: 10 years of 'LOVE and companionship'

Nani has been entertaining fans with powerful performances over the years in movies like Shyam Singha Roy, Jersey, Ante Sundaraniki, etc. Apart from enjoying an extremely successful professional life, the Natural star also leads an equally lovely personal life. The Tollywood actor is a dotting father to his son Arjun and a caring husband to wife Anjana Yelavarthy. The lovebirds are celebrating their 10 wedding anniversary today 27th October. Marking a decade of togetherness, the Jersey star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his lady love, along with the caption, "10 years" and a heart emoji. He even dropped a video of the couple and their little bundle of joy Arjun.

Love saga Nani and his better half Anjana Yelavarthy are one of the most adored couples in the Telugu film industry despite keeping a low profile. While the actor does not disclose much about his personal life, today we will be taking a look at the heart-melting love story of Nani. As is well known, "friendship is the foundation of love" and the same goes for our Tollywood couple. Nani met his future wife Anjana Yelavarthy when he was working as an RJ in Vizag and the two became good friends soon. Their friendship shortly transformed into love and after being in a relationship for around five years, the duo finally tied the knot on 27th October 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The nuptials were attended by only their family and close friends. As their relationship got serious these two tried to bring their families closer in order to get their approval. Nevertheless, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps during the courtship and in the end, entered matrimony with their families' approval.

Parenthood Later in 2017, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy named Arjun. The little one is also fondly known as Junnu. Even after a decade of being together, Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy are head over heels in love with one another. His better half stood by Nani through thick and thin during these struggling days. For the unversed, the star began his cinematic journey as an assistant director and signed his first film as the lead actor in 2012 with director Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s Ashta Chamma, and the rest is history. The proud parents use social media to give glimpses of their precious time with their son to the fans. In September this year, the Dasara actor blessed our feeds with an adorable father-son clip with his little munchkin. The video shows the father and son duo cuddling each other. These three make for a picture-perfect family.