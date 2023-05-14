Nani and his wife get clicked at the Hyderabad airport as they return post Nani30 schedule wrap up; Watch

Nani got clicked at Hyderabad airport with his wife Anjana. The actor is back in the city after wrapping a key schedule of his upcoming film Nani30 in Goa. He was seen in casual attire, twinning with his wife in black. The Dasara actor also posed with a fangirl in all smiles at the airport.

While Nani wore a black tee with blue trousers, his wife opted for a printed black kurta top with jeans for the airport look. He is continuing his long hairstyle after Dasara as well and styled the outfit with comfy shoes, luxe sunglasses, a hat and a watch.

Nani was clicked as he returned from Goa after wrapping up a key schedule of his upcoming film, tentatively titled Nani30. Directed by Shouryv, more details about the shoot schedules will be announced shortly.

