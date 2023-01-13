Nani and Keerthy Suresh wrap up Dasara; 5 things to know about the rural action drama

Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the versatile actor of the Telugu film industry, and the National award-winning actress are reuniting for the highly anticipated Telugu project, Dasara. The movie, which is touted to be a rural action drama, is helmed by newcomer Srikanth Odela. After a long wait and multiple schedules, Nani and Keerthy Suresh have now finally wrapped up the shooting of their ambitious project. The talented stars took to their official Instagram handles and announced the wrap of Dasara, with special posts. Keerthy Suresh and Nani announce Dasara wrap

The National award-winning actress took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that the shooting of Dasara is wrapped up, with her latest post. Keerthy Suresh also shared a lovely picture of herself in the get-up of her character Vennela from the film, along with two selfies with leading man Nani. In the first selfie, the onscreen pair is seen in their get-ups from the film, while in the second selfie, they are seen in their post pack-up looks. "Few films knock on your door and say - ‘Hey, I will be a feather in your cap’! That’s #Dasara for me. Love, Vennela #wrapup," Keerthy Suresh captioned her Instagram post. Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below: