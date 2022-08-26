Nani and Keerthy Suresh's mass entertainer Dasara to release in the theatres on 30th March 2023
Nani and Keerthy Suresh's much-awaited mass entertainer Dasara to release the theatres on 30th March in 2023.
The makers of Nani and Keerthy Suresh's much-anticipated action drama Dasara have announced the release date for the film. The action entertainer will be out in the cinema halls on the 30th of March in 2023.
Check out the post below:
Also Read: Dasara: Nani treats fans with a rustic new poster as he joins the sets for a lengthy schedule in Hyderabad
Credits: Nani Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!