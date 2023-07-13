Nani and Mrunal Thakur's film titled Hi Nanna; Glimpse video promises a beautiful tale of father and daughter

Nani and Mrunal Thakur teamed up together for an upcoming film, directed by debutant Shouryuv. The film, which was called Nani30 till now, is titled Hi Nanna. The makers shared the first look and glimpse video and it looks like the film revolves around Nani, who is playing the role of father to a six-year-old girl and Mrunal Thakur.

In the first look, Nani is seen carrying the little girl on his shoulder as she gives a flying kiss to Mrunal Thakur standing behind them. The 1-minute 15 seconds glimpse video introduces Nani, his daughter, and Mrunal. We see Mrunal Thakur, who is presumably named Yashna, enter the frame and interact with Nani's daughter. Going by the video, it seems like the little girl plays the role of a matchmaker for her father. Nani yet again impresses with just 30 seconds of his performance. Another best thing about the video is the background music, it's soothing and heart-touching.

Hi Nanna promises another heartwarming story and performance from Nani. Also, it is to be noted that the actor is playing the role of father for a second after Jersey in 2019, which became a massive blockbuster hit.

Sharing the poster and glimpse video on social media, the Dasara actor wrote, "Hi #Nani30 is #HiNanna. She calls me that…Not the little one ;)."

Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna is a heartwarming tale of love

About Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is written and directed by first-timer Shouryuv. The film marks her second film in Telugu after Sita Ramam. Talking about the film, the actress said, "Trust me, it is one of the best scripts I have ever read in my life. So it is very exciting. It's out of the world". The pan-Indian film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner Vyra Entertainments.

The film's crew includes cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. EVV Satish is on board as the executive producer. The music is by popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is also working on Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi.

