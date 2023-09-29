Nani and Mrunal Thakur's infectious onscreen chemistry reflects as they groove to Hi Nanna's Samayama song

Nani and Mrunal Thakur have teamed up for a heartwarming film titled Hi Nanna. The title glimpse video garnered a major buzz among movie buffs, promising another good film from the Dasara actor. Recently, the first single Samayama from the film was released and the lead actors grooved to it together.

The makers shared a video of Nani and Mrunal Thakur dancing to the tunes of Samayama. The couple's chemistry as they flaunted their dance moves to the song is a treat to watch. They make for such a fresh on-screen pair and we can't wait to watch them on the big screen. Their on-screen camaraderie has sparked a wave of positivity and anticipation for the film.

Sharing the video on social media, "Nani and Mrunal asked fans to join the trend and wrote, Love has its own way of finding us..Now it’s your turn to share your story! Join the magic of #Samayama with your dearest ones and mention us."

About Hi Nanna first single Samayama

Samayama, which is titled in Telugu, is also released in all languages including Saaya Tera in Hindi, Nizhaliye in Tamil, Vivarane in Kannada and Hridayame in Malayalam. Hesham Abdul Wahab, who won applause for his music for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi, has composed the music for the film. The lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram while Anurag Kulakarni and Sithara Krishnakumar crooned the song.

About Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna promises another heartwarming story and performance from Nani. Nani is playing the role of father to a six-year-old girl. He earlier essayed father's role in the superhit 2019 film Jersey. This is the second film of Mrunal Thakur in Telugu after the blockbuster debut Sita Ramam.

Hi Nanna is written and directed by first-timer Shouryuv. The pan-Indian film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner Vyra Entertainments. The film's crew includes cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer

