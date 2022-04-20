Nani and Nazriya Nazim attend Ante Sundaraniki Teaser launch in chic pink ensembles; See pics

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:42 AM IST  |  6.4K
Ante Sundaraniki Teaser launch
Natural star Nani and his co-star Nazriya Nazim were spotted at their upcoming romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki 's teaser launch bash. The lead pair looked stunning at the event in chic pink ensembles. Their bright smiles also added to the charm.

Check out the pictures below:

nani_and_nazriya_nazim_at_film_teaser_launch_1.jpeg

nani_and_nazriya_nazim_at_film_teaser_launch_2.jpeg

nani_and_nazriya_nazim_at_teaser_launch_3.jpeg

nani_and_nazriya_nazim_at_teaser_launch_4.jpeg

 

