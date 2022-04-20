Nani and Nazriya Nazim attend Ante Sundaraniki Teaser launch in chic pink ensembles; See pics
Natural star Nani and his co-star Nazriya Nazim were spotted at their upcoming romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki 's teaser launch bash. The lead pair looked stunning at the event in chic pink ensembles. Their bright smiles also added to the charm.
Check out the pictures below:
Credits: Kamlesh Nand
