Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni to co produce Deepthi Ganta’s maiden Telugu film Meet Cute

Natural Star Nani who produced several super hit films under Wall Poster Cinema presents another exciting project titled Meet Cute to be co-produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni. In his home banner, Nani delivered some hit films including Awe and HIT. It was revealed by the makers that Meet Cute will also be a content-driven movie. Introduced talented directors like Prashanth Varma and Sailesh Kolanu, the production banner introduces another debutante Deepthi Ghanta as director.

The film Meet Cute, billed to be another intriguing project, has been launched today. Nani shared a photo with Satyaraj during the Muhurtham of the film. Sharing the photo, Nani wrote, “Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute A new journey begins today :)) This one’s special for more than one reason. @mail2ganta @lightsmith83 @VijaiBulganin @vinay2780 @artkolla @Garrybh88 @PrashantiTipirn @walpostercinema”.

The multi-starrer movie will be dominated by female cast, and it was revealed by the makers that popular actresses will be roped in to star in it. Vasanth Kumar handles cinematography, while Vijay Bulganin is the music director. Avinash Kolla and Garry BH will handle art and editing departments, respectively. Lead cast and other details of the movie will be revealed soon. On the acting front, Nani will be next seen in the highly anticipated film Tuck Jagadish. It was reported recently that the makers were planning for a direct OTT release; however, the makers rubbished the claims.

