Nani and Rashmika Mandanna get spotted in Jaipur city as they attend events; See PICS

Nani, the versatile actor of the Telugu film industry, and Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress were spotted in Jaipur city, on March 25, Saturday. The celebrated actors landed in the city to attend two different events and were spotted by the paparazzi photographers. Nani, who is set to release his ambitious project Dasara next week, visited the Pink City of India for the promotional events of the much-awaited film. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, visited the city for the store launch of a jewellery brand.

Nani and Rashmika Mandanna's Jaipur visit

The talented actor, who is set to play yet another challenging role in his next outing Dasara, attended the promotional event of the film in Jaipur city and had a chat with the media. Nani also visited Jaipur's highly famous Hawa Mahal and posed for the paparazzi. The versatile actor looked handsome in a brown casual jacket and matching trousers, which he paired with a white t-shirt and a semi-long hairdo, at the event.

Rashmika Mandanna, who attended a store launch in the city, opted for a heavily embroidered red sharara set, which she paired with a matching dupatta. She completed her look with natural make-up, a messy ponytail, and gold and Kundan ornaments. Rashmika once again shook a leg for her famous song 'Samy Samy' from the blockbuster film Pushpa at the event, to the much excitement of the audience.

Check out Nani and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures from Jaipur, below:

Rashmika's work front

The popular actress is busy with a handful of promising projects in her kitty, including the upcoming Pushpa sequel, which has been titled Pushpa 2, the Bollywood project Animal which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and the upcoming Nithiin starter helmed by Venky Kudumula. She is also said to be in talks to play the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff, in an upcoming Bollywood action film.

Nani's Dasara

Dasara, the upcoming project of Nani is touted to be a rustic action thriller set in the backdrop of Singaneri coal mines. The project, which is helmed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, features a stellar star cast including Keerthy Suresh, Deekshith Shetty, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others in supporting roles. Dasara is slated hit the theatres on March 30, Thursday.

