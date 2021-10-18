Nani and Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy to release on the big screen for Christmas
Nani took to social media and shared a new poster to announce the big news. The posters show Nani and Sai Pallavi's mesmerising chemistry, which looks magical and fans can't wait to witness it on the big screen. Sharing it on Twitter, Nani wrote, "This Christmas Shyam will arrive where he belongs :) To the big screen and to your hearts White heart. TELUGU,TAMIL,MALAYALAM,KANNADA. DECEMBER 24th."
Nani will be seen as a Bengali and in a look which is reminiscent of the mid-1900s. On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers came up with a new intense poster to introduce Nani's second dimension as Vasu.
Shyam Singha Roy is a period supernatural movie directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwaala (2018) fame. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the leading ladies in it. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film. The music is given by Mickey J Mayer.
Nani's previous two films, V and Tuck Jagadish released on OTT platforms. So, fans are excited to watch Nani in Shyam Singha Roy on the big screen after two years.