Nani announces Bloody Romeo with They Call Him OG director Sujeeth, filming to start this summer

Following months of speculation and rumors, actor Nani has finally confirmed his next project! As per the latest announcement shared on the occasion of the star’s 42nd birthday, the Tollywood superstar will lead Bloody Romeo. The film will be helmed by director Sujeeth, who is known for his work in movies like Run Raja Run, Saaho, and most prominently in They Call Him OG with Pawan Kalyan.

Bloody Romeo announced with Nani leading the gangster project

Commemorating his birthday, Nani wrote, “Little bit of action.. Little bit of fun.. Little bit of madness.. And a whole lot of love :)” He confirmed that the film, with director Sujeeth, will be called Bloody Romeo, as previously rumored. With the unveiling of the poster, a clip was shared giving a hint at the character played by the star himself. It showcased a man, skilled in cooking up a storm, literally and figuratively, in action. As he preps for a spicy, tantalizing dish, he blows up the room and walks out with his demanding aura. He is introduced as the ‘No. 1 chef and gangster.’ The last words in the clip read, ‘Shooting starts this supper’, changed to ‘summer.’

Check out the announcement below.

A similar notion was shared by the director, who said that the actor is born to be loved and welcomed him into the chaos that would soon be unleashed with the film. Bloody Romeo is being bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment and Unanimous Productions, with Venkat Boyanapalli producing it. An international filming timeline is expected owing to the London hints in the new title glimpse.

While the release date for the film has not been confirmed so far, fans can expect more updates once filming begins soon. Meanwhile, Nani will next be seen in The Paradise, which has postponed its release date to August 21, 2026.

