Nani blesses our feed with an adorable father-son moment and it is too cute to miss

For the unversed, Nani met his better half Anjana while he was working as an RJ in Vizag. Post dating for five years, the lovebirds tied the knot on 27th October 2012 in a close-knit ceremony. In March 2018, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy.

Nani is one of the most bankable stars in the South right now. In addition to this, he is also a doting father to a 4-year-old boy Arjun. Recently, the Shyam Singha Roy star blessed our feeds with an adorable father-son clip with his little munchkin. The video shows Nani holding his little one. This heartwarming post on Instagram was captioned, "Happiness".



Up next, Nani will be seen sharing the screen with the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the much-awaited action drama Dasara. Made under the direction of filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the project will mark the Ante Sundaraniki actor's primary pan-India drama. Dasara is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on the 30th of March in 2023.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a grand scale under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Nani will be seen in a fresh rustic rural avatar in the flick. The cast of the movie also includes Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles, along with the rest.

The drama has been set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani, Telangana. As Santhosh Narayanan is on board the team as the music director, Sathyan Sooryan ISC has looked after the camera work for Dasara. Navin Nooli is the head of the editing department and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the movie.

Also Read: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's mass entertainer Dasara to release in the theatres on 30th March 2023