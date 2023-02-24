Nani celebrates birthday with Anjana, Nazriya Nazim and friends; Rana Daggubati, Nivetha Thomas others wish

Nani, popularly known as Natural Star Nani, is one of the most popular and talented actors in Tollywood. He is one such actor, who rose to the top all by himself, with no support or godfather from the film industry. He is a perfect example of a self-made star and his journey from radio jockey, and clap assistant to the biggest star of Telugu cinema is truly impeccable. In 2008, Nani made his film debut with the romantic comedy Ashta Chamma and delivered many commercially successful films. With SS Rajamouli’s Eega in 2012, he became a household name. It became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year along with two National awards. Later, Nani delivered many blockbuster films in his career, which showcased his acting skills like Ala Modaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Ninnu Kori, Jersey, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Gang Leader to name a few and film V, which marked his debut as an antagonist, Ante Sundaraniki, Shyam Singh Roy.

Nani rang in his birthday with his wife Anjana and a few close friends. He celebrated his 39th birthday with wife Anjana Yelavathy, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya, choreographer Bosco Martis, and friends on Thursday evening. Nani’s friends shared a few pictures on Instagram from the party and seems like Black was colour. Nani looked handsome in a black shirt and trousers with a long hairdo. Take a look at Nani's birthday pics here:

South celebs wish Nani on birthday Nani is celebrating his birthday today. He has turned 39 years and his co-peers from the film industry have showered with love and wishes. From Rana Daggubati to Nivetha Thomas, several celebrities took to social media and wished Nani on his birthday.

About Nani's Dasara Nani is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming mass actioner Dasara, which is set to hit the theatres on March 30. Dasara will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Srikanth Odela makes his debut as a director with Dasara, mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will also portray pivotal characters in the film. Set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana, the project will see the protagonist in a new rustic avatar. Trying out something new, Nani will be seen playing a rustic character in the movie. Now, coming to the technical crew, Santhosh Narayanan is a part of the venture as the music director, and Sathyan Sooryan ISC is the cinematographer. While Navin Nooli is the editor for the movie, Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the flick.

