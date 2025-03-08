Nani claims his next film The Paradise will be WILD: ‘This is India’s Mad Max’

Nani is gearing up for two completely action-oriented films, first with Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3, followed by Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise. Recently, the makers of the latter unveiled a power-packed teaser of the movie, leaving everyone spellbound with the raw appeal of the actioner.

And now, Nani has broken his silence on what fans should expect from the film, The Paradise. Speaking with The Variety, he claimed that this project would be something that has the immense potential to resonate with a global audience.

The actor expressed that he is committed to presenting the movie in its “rawest form.” He went on to add that the Srikanth Odela directorial will be one of the most “authentic, original, and unapologetically honest Indian films.”

Moving on, Nani revealed that the film would revolve around the story of a tribal community that has been deprived of its rights. His own on-screen character in the film is a leader who has been the most unlikely choice to become one.

Talking about his role, the actor added that despite having no identity in particular, the movie would revolve around how this person emerges as a leader.

Towards the end of the interview, Nani went on to compare his project with the Australian film franchise Mad Max, adding that the actioner will be on the wild side.

In his words, “This is India’s Mad Max, and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of The Paradise will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice.”

Besides this, Nani also has grabbed a lot of attention for his other film HIT 3, where he would be playing the role of an angry cop named Arjun Sarkaar.