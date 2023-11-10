Nani clarifies his Jai Bhim National Awards tweet: 'I was disappointed, but not dissatisfied'

Natural Star Nani, like many other viewers who had watched the Suriya-starrer film Jai Bhim, believed that it would undoubtedly win a National Award. However, the film was completely disregarded. The actor then tweeted the film's name with a broken heart emoji, which many people interpreted as a sign of dissatisfaction with the winners list of National awards.

Recently Nani clarified his position to the audience in a talk show with India Today, (Telangana Today Roundtable) by saying, "That was taken out of context. I was so happy and proud of the success of Telugu cinema in the National Awards. We had RRR, Pushpa, and my brother Bunny (Allu Arjun) won his first National Award. It was the most National Awards we had ever won. I was overjoyed. I had even posted a post about it."

The Hi Nanna actor further added, "When I watched Jai Bhim, I even tweeted that it was one of the best films I'd ever seen. When it didn't win any awards in any category, I was like, 'The film deserves at least one category.'"

The Eega actor continued, "It seemed like if my sister got really good marks or rank and my cousin from next door didn't, I would express my happiness for my sister and also my sadness for my cousin."

"I loved Jai Bhim, and winning that award would have been encouraging for those filmmakers and technicians," he concluded.

More about Suriya’s Jai Bhim movie

Jai Bhim is a 2021 Tamil film written and directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Suriya, Lijomol Jose, and Manikandan with Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles.

The film deals with the subject of police bias and state violence against a marginalized community. Based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru, it revolves around the lives of Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe.

Jai Bhim film is a powerful and moving film that highlights the importance of justice and equality. It is said to be one of the must-watch films for everyone who cares about human rights in society.

Check out the Jai Bhim movie Trailer below

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is said to be a story about the relationship between a father and a daughter, and will also have a romantic angle to the film. It is helmed by debutant director Shouryuv, who has crafted this emotional story with the level of maturity that it demands.

The film's teaser was released just last month and received widespread positive reviews from fans. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 7th and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

