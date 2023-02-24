Nani compares himself with Ram Charan on nepotism; Rana Daggubati calls it 'his pride' to carry the legacy

Nani and Rana Daggubati are one of the most popular stars in Tollywood. While Nani paved a niche for himself being an outsider, Rana carries the legacy of the Akkineni-Daggubati family. The stars recently shared their views on nepotism in a talk show Nijam with Smita. Nani compared himself to Ram Charan and showed the difference between being an outsider and an insider. He said, "One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch Charan’s first film." Nani also stated that it's the audience who are responsible for encouraging nepotism as they always want to see their idol's sons and daughters on the big screen."

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, thinks it's his duty and pride to carry the legacy of his family. He said, “If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family.” Rana's grandfather D Ramanadiu, and father Suresh Babu are producers in Tollywood and uncle Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, cousins Akhil, Naga Chaitanya and others are actors. His entire family has been in the film industry since decades.



Nani celebrates his birthday Meanwhile, Nani is celebrating his birthday today and social media is filled with warm wishes. The actor turned 39 years old today. Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram story and wished Nani on his birthday with a special pic.

Professional front He is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming mass actioner Dasara, which is set to hit the theatres on March 30. Dasara will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Srikanth Odela makes his debut as a director with Dasara, mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead. Rana Daggubati will be seen next on Netflix show Rana Naidu, which is an Indian adaptation of Day Donovan. The project will mark his collaboration with uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Conceptualized and directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu, the show's cast also includes Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajni Basumatary, and Tenzin Dalha in pivotal roles, along with others.

