Nani confirms love story film in lineup after wrapping up Sujeeth’s Bloody Romeo: ‘A very subtle and sweet movie’

Nani recently appeared on the big screen with The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. Following the film’s underwhelming critical reception, the Natural Star has now confirmed that a love story is part of his upcoming lineup.

Nani confirms love story in pipeline after Bloody Romeo

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nani revealed that he will move on to a love story after Bloody Romeo. The actor said, “After Bloody Romeo, I will move on to a love story, which is a subtle and sweet movie meant for all audiences. Children are always the first to run up to me at functions or public appearances. I'm happy that I'm working on a film that even they can watch.”

The actor also opened up about his upcoming film Bloody Romeo. While Nani refrained from revealing details about his character, he described the project as “a very theatrical, stylish experience.” He added, “Sujeeth came up with a twist to that which makes it extremely witty, combined with action.”

According to Nani, Bloody Romeo will introduce him to a new character and a different world following The Paradise for some time.

Nani’s work front

Nani was last seen in the action thriller The Paradise . Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in the 1980s and follows the Savaari tribe, a nomadic community living in a slum under the brutal control of feudal landlord Shikanja Malik and his son Vikram.

Jadal, a young man, initially wants to stay away from his mother Sammakka’s fight against the oppressive regime. However, as violence against his people intensifies, he steps up to unite the community and leads a bloody rebellion against the Malik empire.

As the tyrants fall, Sammakka secures recognition for the tribe but passes away from her injuries after revealing Jadal’s true name, Sarakka. With their citizenship and basic rights finally secured, Jadal emerges as the savior of his liberated community.

Apart from Nani, the film features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Easwari Rao, Tanikella Bharani and others in key roles. Keerthy Suresh and Sathyaraj also make cameo appearances. The film’s music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Looking ahead, the makers of Bloody Romeo announced the project on Nani’s birthday earlier this year. While details about the film’s plot and characters remain under wraps, reports suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran could play a key role in the project.

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