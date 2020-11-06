  1. Home
Nani to essay the role of a filmmaker in the upcoming drama Shyam Singha Roy?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Gang Leader actor Nani will be playing a director in the film.
Nani to essay the role of a filmmaker in the upcoming drama Shyam Singha Roy?
The latest news reports about the upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy state that the lead actor will be essaying the role of a filmmaker. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Gang Leader actor Nani will be playing a director in the film. The much awaited drama is helmed by ace filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan. The news reports about the upcoming Nani starrer state that the film will have Uppena actress Krithi Shetty as the female lead. The southern star Nani will also feature in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish.

The news reports further go on to add that Nani recently resumed the filming work of Tuck Jagadish post the COVID 19 lockdown. The highly anticipated drama Tuck Jagadish is helmed by ace director Shiva Nirvana. The southern star Nani is among the most loved southern actors. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The south star is expected to feature in some interesting projects in the coming future. The makers of the much awaited drama Shyam Singha Roy recently unveiled the first look poster of the Nani starrer.

The fans and film audiences gave Shyam Singha Roy's first look a thundering response. The audience members and fans are now looking forward to watching the upcoming drama. Nani also featured in the action thriller film called V.

(ALSO READ: Nani shares first glimpse of his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy with Sai Pallavi; See Pic)

