Nani essays a character with bipolar disorder in the upcoming film Tuck Jagadish?

The latest news update about the film states that Nani will be essaying a character who suffers from bipolar disorder.

The southern actor Nani will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish. The latest news update about the film states that Nani will be essaying a character who suffers from bipolar disorder. The makers of the southern drama did not reveal any details about the character that Nani is essaying in the film. The upcoming flick, Tuck Jagadish is helmed by ace south director Shiva Nirvana. Nani and the director had previously worked together in the film titled, Ninnu Kori. This film proved to be a massive success and the fans loved every aspect of the film.

Now, the actor and director of Ninnu Kori, Shiva Nirvana are collaborating once again with Tuck Jagadish. This is one of the prime reasons why the fans and film audiences are so excited about Tuck Jagadish. Many already believe that the southern film will be a super hit just like Ninnu Kori. The much-awaited drama, helmed by Shiva Nirvana will also reportedly feature Aishwarya Rajessh and Ritu Varma in crucial roles. The actor who featured in the super hit film Jersey will also feature in the upcoming thriller called V. This film will reportedly hit the big screen in Christmas.

The film will see Nani in a very challenging role. The first look poster of V has already generated a lot of interest in the film among fans and audience members. The first look of Tuck Jagadish was also unveiled by makers some time back, and it looks very impressive.

(ALSO READ: Nani makes a witty note about the ‘end of an iconic bachelor’; Congratulates Rana Daggubati for his wedding)

Share your comment ×