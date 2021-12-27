Nani expresses displeasure over low ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh as Shyam Singha Roy suffers badly

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy movie hit theatres on Friday and opened up smashingly well with positive reviews. While the film is performing well in Telangana, it is facing a lot of crises in Andhra Pradesh due to low ticket prices and the seizure of theatres.

In the wake of unprecedented rides on the movie theatres in the state of Andhra Pradesh, several cinema halls have now been seized by the local authorities, quoting multiple reasons. The distributors and producers are also facing huge losses as Nani's latest comments on the Andhra Pradesh tickets issue embroiled controversy.

Nani expressed his displeasure over the low ticket prices, calling it an ínsult for the audience. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had issued the G.O. 35, to prohibit high ticket rates.

Nani in an interview with a web portal said there is no unity among Tollywood stars. “Had entire top league of actors come together when the problems began during the release of ‘Vakeel Saab’, the situation would not have come this far,” the actor said.

Despite all the issues, the film directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan is having a terrific run at the box office. On its opening day, the film collected an impressive Rs 4.17 crore and has managed to go up to 10 crores on Day 3 of its release.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nani and Sai Pallavi would love to do a Hindi film together; Play ‘Who’s most likely to?’

The film features Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies along with Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in key roles.