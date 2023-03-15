Nani exudes charm in a casual jacket as he attends Dasara trailer launch in Lucknow; See PICS

Nani, the versatile star of the Telugu film industry, is set to release his highly anticipated project Dasara this month. The highly anticipated project, which marks the popular actor's onscreen reunion with the National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, has created quite a stir on social media with its highly promising official trailer. From the posters and trailer of Dasara, it is evident that the project, which is helmed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, is a hard-hitting rural thriller with the strong foundation of a well-written script.

Nani exudes charm in a casual jacket

The leading man of Dasara, who attended the trailer launch event, made a grand entry on a lorry just like his character from the film, Dharani. Nani, as always, looked simply charming in a white and beige tye-dye casual jacket, which he paired with matching trousers and a white t-shirt. The supremely talented actor completed his look with a semi-long hairdo, a thick beard, and a pair of statement sunglasses. Keerthy Suresh, who is playing the female lead opposite Nani in the film, gave the Lucknow trailer launch event a miss due to her busy schedule.

Check out Nani's pictures from the Dasara trailer launch event, below:

About Dasara trailer

From the official trailer, it is evident that the Srikanth Odela directorial revolves around Dharani, a village ruffian who creates a great ruckus when he is drunk, and then forgets everything once he becomes sober again. He is in love with Vennela (played by Keerthy Suresh), a happy-go-lucky village girl. However, an eventful night, where Dharani was not in his senses, changes everything for the couple.

Dasara: Cast and Crew

The Srikanth Odela directorial features a stellar star cast including Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score. Sathyan Sooryan is the director of photography. Naveen Nooli handles the editing. Dasara is slated to get a pan-Indian release in five languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

