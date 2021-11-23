Nani fans feel let down, say Shahid Kapoor cannot match the original version of Jersey

Updated on Nov 23, 2021 07:33 PM IST
   
Nani fans feel let down, say Shahid Kapoor cannot match the original version of Jersey
Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey. The original version of the film starred Nani. The makers, a few minutes ago, dropped the teaser of the film and it has taken social media by storm. However, Nani fans are not happy and think the trailer is a huge letdown. 

A Twitter user, after watching the Hindi version trailer of Jersey, tweeted, "Sorry but whoever has seen @NameisNani and @ShraddhaSrinath Jersey don't feel any emotion and pain in Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur Acting. Nani and Shraddha Srinath were terrific."

Another Twitter user wrote, "That's why I felt Nani was Unimaginable in Jersey  Shahid Kapoor still hasn't recovered from Kabir Singh Hangover Couldn't match even 1% of Nani's work. I think the BGM in the Trailer isn't Aniruddh's BGM ..Hope he gives BGM in the final movie product." 

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Nani and Shahid Kapoor after watching the remake version trailer of Jersey: 

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Hindi remake stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. 

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Nani opened up on this much-awaited remake. "Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures - the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something - I know it but not everyone can say it - I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out," said Nani.

