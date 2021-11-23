Nani fans feel let down, say Shahid Kapoor cannot match the original version of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey. The original version of the film starred Nani. The makers, a few minutes ago, dropped the teaser of the film and it has taken social media by storm. However, Nani fans are not happy and think the trailer is a huge letdown.

A Twitter user, after watching the Hindi version trailer of Jersey, tweeted, "Sorry but whoever has seen @NameisNani and @ShraddhaSrinath Jersey don't feel any emotion and pain in Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur Acting. Nani and Shraddha Srinath were terrific."

Another Twitter user wrote, "That's why I felt Nani was Unimaginable in Jersey Shahid Kapoor still hasn't recovered from Kabir Singh Hangover Couldn't match even 1% of Nani's work. I think the BGM in the Trailer isn't Aniruddh's BGM ..Hope he gives BGM in the final movie product."

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Nani and Shahid Kapoor after watching the remake version trailer of Jersey:

#JerseyTrailer review -



Another Blockbuster loading for Shahid Kapoor.

Trailer cut is similar to the original version.

Though the intensity of Nani & Shraddha is missing still it will work.#Jersey — Nishad (@nishadwankhade) November 23, 2021

Pic1-Agression+proud feeling

Pic2-Agression+proud feeling+Pain



If not @shahidkapoor,I bet no one in this world can replicate @NameisNani role in Jersey....Nani impact



Proud of you Nani to having you in TFI



#JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/0mBNWWhgji — RCFAN-SK18 (@Rcfan_sk) November 23, 2021

Not even 10 % of the original...bgm is not up to mark... Anirudh's magic is completely missing here. Shradha Srinath and Nani looked more convincing than these two. I am getting pure below average vibes from this one. — Ajaya Kumar Sahoo (@KukunSahoo) November 23, 2021

#Jersey is a smart career choice for Shahid Kapoor after #KabirSingh and I am sure it would be a good watch but I can't imagine any other actor other than #Nani in that role. His performance was pure gold. — Kiran (@inquisitivekidd) November 23, 2021

Tbh only south is making some good and sensible movies.

That's why highest earning and critically acclaimed movies are from south. — (@ZackRhea) November 23, 2021

The Train scene will prove how good an actor @NameisNani is. one of the epic scenes not just in the movie in the whole of Indian cinema. I don't think Shahid Kapoor can match it.

Some Scenes will stay with us forever, the Train scene is one such scene#Jersey #JerseyTrailer #Nani https://t.co/SHjkdKde2L — Rao (@Dentist56383764) November 23, 2021

Sir please watch original jersey on set Max then compare both films. Kabir Singh is way better than Arjun Reddy. But Shahid Kapoor jersey is nothing compared to Nani Jersey — AnkitShandilya (@ImAnkit23) November 23, 2021

I am not his hater

He is an amazing actor but this one is weak yarr — S..... {04.12} (@Pythonfamily) November 23, 2021

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Hindi remake stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Also Read: Jersey Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur's film captures a captivating tale of Love & Cricket

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Nani opened up on this much-awaited remake. "Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures - the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something - I know it but not everyone can say it - I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out," said Nani.