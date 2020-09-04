Nani gets nostalgic as he recalls his debut film; V to release on the same date

Interestingly, September 5 holds special relevance in Nani's life as his debut film Ashta Chamma was released 12 years ago on the same date as his upcoming film, V.

Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V is all set to release on an OTT platform on 5th September and there is too much excitement around it. V is Nani’s 25th film of his career and also, is his third collaboration with the director Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Interestingly, September 5 holds special relevance in Nani's life as his debut film Ashta Chamma was released 12 years ago on the same date. Now again, the actor-director is collaborating for V.

Talking about his journey of 12 years, Nani says, "I always wanted to be a good actor and entertain the audience. It has been 12 years since 'Ashta Chamma' arrived at theatres. I am glad that 'V' gave me an opportunity to work with some wonderful people”.

Nani added, "I feel immensely blessed that the Telugu audience have always seen me as one of their own. With each film, my responsibility goes up. I will continue to bring to the audience good films that entertain them. I thank each and everyone who has made 'V' possible. I thank the audience and media for always showering love on me."

Meanwhile, Nani took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with Aditi Rao Hydari from their upcoming film. The post reads "Not long ago, he was like any of us@aditiraohydari I see you." Nothing much about Aditi's role has been revealed and this has set high curiosity among the moviegoers.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, V also stars Nivetha Thomas in a pivotal role. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller will be released online from September 5, 2020.

