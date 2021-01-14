Nani gets a sweet kiss from wife Anjana as he shares a picture perfect family moment with his son; Take a look

Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas also dropped heart emoticons on Nani's latest picture.

Natural star Nani's latest picture with his wife and son is one of the adorable things you'll see today on social media. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him getting a kiss by his wife Anjana while his son is seen holding his hand. Nani wrote, "Happy Sankranthi," and his fans can't keep as they are showering them with lots of love in the comments section of the beautiful family photo. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas also dropped heart emoticons on the photo. Nani has time and again proved he is also a doting father and a perfect family man.

Nani's son, the little munchkin will make you go aww with his sweet gesture towards his dad. Don't they make for a perfect family portrait? The couple welcomed a baby boy named Arjun in 2017 and they call him Junnu. Meanwhile, a lot of celebs have been sending Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2021 wishes to their fans. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and many others have taken to social media and sent Sankranti wishes to fans.

Take a look at Nani's tweet below:

On the work front, Nani has a lot of films in the kitty. He recently kickstarted shooting of Shyam Singha Roy. On the other hand, Tuck Jagadish, the Shiva Nirvana directorial will hit the big screens on 16th April. Tuck Jagadish is Nani’s 26th film and it is produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner.

He was last seen in the film V, directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The film also starred Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas and was released directly on OTT due to the lockdown restrictions.

