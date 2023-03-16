Nani gives an EPIC reply to a fan asking 'How Dasara is different from Pushpa and Rangasthalam?'

Nani, aka Natural Star Nani, is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated project Dasara this month. Helmed by Srikanth Odhela, this film marks Nani’s onscreen reunion with the National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. They were earlier seen in the 2017 release Nenu Local. The trailer of the highly anticipated project was released a few days back and Nani’s raw performance and intense storyline impressed the audience.

However, fans have drawn comparisons between the film with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Rangasthalam, and Yash’s KGF since the release of Dasara's first look. Nani’s unkempt look, beard and hairstyles, the outfit; have reminded the fans of Allu Arjun’s look in the film. Nani has already cleared the differences. Recently, a fan again seemed confused when he asked Nani if Dasara is different from Pushpa and Rangasthalam.

Nani’s epic reply

The actor recently did a #AskNani session on Twitter where he responded to various questions from fans. One interesting tweet that caught our attention is Nani’s epic reply to a fan. A fan asked him, “How Dasara is different from pushpa and Rangasthalam? And some north audience are ignoring Dasara thinking it is same as kgf. Please bust this myth” To this Nani replied, “Terminator and ddlj are not same coz both srk and Arnold wear a leather jacket ;)”

Here’s the tweet:

Fans lauded Nani’s response and wrote, “Sir, u nailed it.” Another wrote, “Indeed a great reply!” Some fans also shared posters of the two films and marked the resemblances in the comment thread.

About Dasara

Dasara marks the first pan-Indian release of Nani. The actor is aggressively promoting the film across different states and is getting an overwhelming response. The trailer has been released in Lucknow with a grand launch event at a theatre. The film is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on March 30. Besides Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, the film features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles.

