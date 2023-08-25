Nani heartbroken as Suriya's Jai Bhim doesn't win a single award at National Awards 2023?

Telugu actor Nani is heartbroken and disappointed as Suriya's Jai Bhim didn't win any award at the 69th National Film Awards. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote, '"Jai Bhim with a red heartbroken" emoji. The blockbuster courtroom drama failed to secure even a single win in any of the nominated categories at the National Awards. Not just Nani but several fans were also disappointed and surprised that Jai Bhim didn't bag any National Award despite being a strong contender and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020. Well, the TJ Gnanavel film was nominated in the Best Film category but Manikandan's 2021 directorial Kadaisi Vivasayi clinched the award. Suriya was also nominated for the Best Actor category but failed to win just like last time. In 2020, he bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. This year, Allu Arjun bagged Best Actor at the National Awards 2023 for Pushpa: The Rise.

It has been reported that one of the reasons why Jai Bhim couldn't secure any win at the National Awards is because of last year's honors for Soorarai Pottru. The film made a clean sweep at National Awards 2022 with a big win in five categories including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Music Director.

Here's what Nani posted about Suriya's Jai Bhim as it failed to bag any National Film Award

Kadaisi Vivasayi and Iravin Nizhal win National Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday evening. This year, Tamil cinema failed to sweep the awards despite the inclusion of strong films like Jai Bhim, Karnan, and Sarpatta Parambarai in nominations. Manikandan's 2021 directorial Kadaisi Vivasayi won the Best Tamil Film award while the actor late Nallandi was awarded the Special Mention for his performance in the film. Actor-director Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal bagged Best Tamil Film at the National Film Awards.

About Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. The actor essayed the role of real-life advocate Chandru, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman. The film features Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Suriya, Rajisha Vijayan, and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

