Nani helping his son to take up online video class is the cutest thing you will see online today; WATCH

In the video, Nani can be seen getting too involved with his son, as he helps him take up an online video class.

An adorable video of Natural star Nani has surfaced online, in which he can be seen helping his son take up an online video class. In the video, the little munchkin will make you go aww with his sweet voice and cute gestures. During this period of quarantine, several celebrities have been taking to social media to share photos and videos of how they are spending the quarantine time.

While celebrities are sharing their fitness secrets, workout videos and yoga methods, others are sharing what new habits they have started. However, the one thing that remains common in all posts of celebrities is that the photos and videos of themselves enjoying with families, as they are spending quality time with them during the lockdown period. These videos and photos are coming as inspirations to people, who are struggling with the lockdown.

On the work front, Nani will be next seen in V which features Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The film was supposed to be released on March 25, but was postponed due to the lockdown. Recently, the makers also revealed that the film will get a direct OTT release. As far as Nani’s next films are concerned, the actor has reportedly teamed up with Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan. The film has been titled Shyam Singha Roy. He will also be seen in Tuck Jagadish, which went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana.

