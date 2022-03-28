Nani & his family papped as they stepped out to enjoy a movie date in city; VIDEO

Nani and his family were papped at theaters as they enjoyed a movie date. The actor along with his wife Anjana and son Junnu stepped into the city for a movie night. The adorable family was clicked by as they exited the movie theatres and headed to their car.

In the video, Nani and his wife can be seen in casual attires with their son in arms. Well, this week saw a lot of Tollywood celebs enjoy a movie date with their families including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and now Nani. Looks like Nani also watched SS Rajamouli's RRR like all of us right now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani will be next seen in a movie titled Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela. Nani will be seen in a never seen fierce avatar as Dharani in his upcoming flick, alongside National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. A few days ago, the first look of the star was released and got a positive response from the audience. Dasara is billed as an action-packed tale, set in the backdrop of a village in Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani, Telangana. Nani will be delivering some powerful dialogues in a typical Telangana slang for this mass entertainer.