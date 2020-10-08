Nani joins the shooting of Tuck Jagadish with COVID 19 guidelines; Shares PHOTO from the sets

Nani took to his Instagram space and shared a photo from the sets of Tuck Jagadish, where he can be seen standing in front of huge lights with a mask in his hand.

Tollywood star Nani took to social media and announced that he has resumed shooting for his next film Tuck Jagadish with Shiva Nirvana on Wednesday. This is the first time that the actor is on the sets after the pandemic situation. Now that Nani has joined the sets, it can be expected that the makers will come up with more updates about the film and its progress.

Sharing a picture that resembles his first-look from the film, Nani wrote on the photo sharing application Instagram, “Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (shoot). #TuckJagadish.” (sic) In the picture, one can see the rear video of Nani dressed in a formal green shirt that’s tucked into jeans. He can be seen standing in front of large lights in the middle of an empty field. Nani can also be seen carrying a mask in his hand. About 50 percent of the film’s shooting was completed before the lockdown. Owing to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. Now, shooting has resumed and all the protocols for Covid-19 are reportedly being followed.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna wraps up her Tamil debut Sulthan with Karthi: Thank you for tolerating me

It is expected that the makers will finish the work of Tuck Jagadish by January and it is expected to hit the big screens soon after all the work is finished. The film also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajessh in the lead roles. However, it’s not yet known if they both will join the sets anytime soon. Nani’s last film V directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti starring Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas was released directly on OTT due to the lockdown restrictions.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×