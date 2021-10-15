Nani & Keerthy Suresh's next titled Dasara; Glimpse video promises an intense action film

Nani teams up with debutant director Srikanth Odela for his forthcoming film titled Dasara. Sudhakar Cherukuri who is producing a different range of films under his Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLVC) is mounting Dasara prestigiously on a lavish budget. National Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in the movie.

The makers released a title poster and a glimpse video to introduce Nani’s character. The video shows images of Nani and Keerthy Suresh from their photoshoots of look test for their respective roles. Nani can be seen standing on the Railway track. Nani can be seen in an amazing and intense avatar with fully grown hair and beard. The earring adds mass appeal to the character.

The actor gives out a powerful dialogue in typical Telangana slang of the Singareni region. The background music has Telangana Bathukamma song.

Watch video and poster here:

Dasara is a mass and action-packed role in a story set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography. Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

