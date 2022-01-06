Nani looks cute as he drops a PIC from gym with a relatable caption & it proves he is one of us

Nani took to his Instagram and shared a cute pic posing in the gym. While his looks are too cute to miss out, his caption is all things relatable and also shows why he is one of us. In the pic, he can be seen in a black shirt paired up with camouflage pants and shoes.

Sharing the cutest pic of the day on Instagram handle, Nani wrote, "When in gym, do everything except working out."

Nani, popularly called the 'Natural star' of Tollywood, has paved a path for himself and became the most successful actor in the current generation. The actor portrays a wide range of roles with ease and makes them look effortless, be it as loved or father. He is also one such actor, who has shown that every star doesn't have to look perfect six-packsacks. With what you are, you can still stand out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani just scored a massive hit with his recently released film Shyam Singha Roy, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Now, he is currently busy working on his next film titled Ante Sundaraniki. Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the film stars Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh as the leading lady and will also mark her debut in Tollywood.

