Nani makes a witty note about the ‘end of an iconic bachelor’; Congratulates Rana Daggubati for his wedding

In the photo, it looks like Nani is watching the wedding ceremony virtually on his phone. He wrote on the photo-sharing application that he was watching the end of an iconic bachelor.
Congratulatory messages are pouring in from celebrities, fans, followers and friends of Rana Daggubati as the Baahubali star is all set to get hitched to Miheeka Bajaj today. Nani, who has often shared photos with Rana during several occasions, made a witty note on his social media space as he congratulated Rana. Sharing a photo, Nani stated that he was watching the end of an iconic bachelor and congratulated Rana.

In the photo, it looks like Nani is watching the wedding ceremony virtually on his phone. He wrote on the photo sharing application Instagram, “Watching the end of an iconic bachelor @ranadaggubati Congratulations babai  Ee technology ento ..” This morning, Rana bid farewell to his bachelor life by posing for a photo with his father and Venkatesh Daggubati. Sharing the photo, Rana stated that he was ready to start his new life.

Watching the end of an iconic bachelor @ranadaggubati Congratulations babai Ee technology ento ..

Many stars and close friends of Rana are not part of the invitees as the wedding is happening during the lockdown for COVID 19. Apparently, not more than 30 people are invited to the wedding, which is happening at the Rama Naidu Studio. However, the wedding will be a grand affair, said Rana’s father during an interview. He stated that there will be a special theme for the wedding and all the invitees will be tested for the pandemic. He added that they will all follow social distancing as per the government’s order.

