Nani meets Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in Bengaluru; see PIC
Telugu cinema’s Natural Star Nani was spotted alongside Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in Bengaluru before Hi Nanna’s release. Check it out!
Nani is gearing up for the release of his next film Hi Nanna which is slated to release in theaters on December 7th, 2023. With the release of his film just a couple of days away, the actor has been spotted with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.
The picture features Nani joining Shiva Rajkumar for breakfast in Bengaluru, likely visiting him during the promotions for his film.
Nani meets Shiva Rajkumar in Bengaluru
The picture doing rounds in X (formerly Twitter) has brought two great actors of Indian cinema under a single frame. Moreover, Nani also shared a special unseen picture with Jr NTR yesterday as well.
The actor promoting his film on social media conducted a session of #AsksNani on X where he was asked by a follower to share an unseen picture of himself with the RRR star, which was quickly obliged by the actor. The actor shared this picture which was loved by many and went into a berserk mode for many fans of both actors.
Earlier, Nani also accidentally found himself in a controversy during the pre-release event of his film Hi Nanna in Vizag. At the promotional program, the event managers accidentally displayed pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a pool, which sparked severe backlash, especially from the rumored couple’s fans.
The actor clarified in a recent interview that he had no participation in what had occurred there and apologized for his involvement in that segment.
More about Hi Nanna
Hi Nanna is an upcoming romantic drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur as the leads. The film also explores the loving relationship between a single father and his daughter.
The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Priyadarshi, and others in prominent roles. Shruti Haasan will also make a special appearance. Marking his directorial debut, Shouryuv helms the film, with music from "Hridayam" composer Hesham Abdul Wahab. This highly anticipated romantic drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur hits theaters on December 7th, 2023.
Furthermore, Nani will be joining hands once again with Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya for the film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which has SJ Suryah and Priyanka Arul Mohan in key roles.
ALSO READ: Jr NTR and Nani’s unseen photo from a party surfaces on internet; fans go berserk
