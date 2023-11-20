Nani meets Tiger: Salman Khan and HiNanna actor pose for blockbuster photo

Natural Star Nani has been actively promoting his upcoming Pan India film Hi Nanna, along with the film's team. As per the promotions, yesterday Nani appeared on Star Sports Telugu during the live match show of the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup Final. There, he met Bollywood star Salman Khan.

It was a delightful sight to see both stars together in a frame. Nani was spotted wearing an Indian team jersey paired with blue jeans and white sneakers, while Salman Khan was seen in a denim blue jacket, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

In the pictures, the duo is seen engaging in a heartfelt conversation and posing together for a photo. Vyra Entertainments took to the X (formally Twitter) to post the pictures of Nani and Salman Khan and captioned the tweet as, “A blockbuster encounter off the field! NameIsNani and BeingSalmanKhan crossed paths while promoting their respective films at the #CWC23 finals! #INDvAUS #HiNanna #Tiger3."

Check out the Salman Khan and Nani photo below:

More about Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Tiger 3, the latest installment in the Tiger franchise, has captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline, captivating performances, and record-breaking action sequences. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Tiger 3 marks the third installment in the popular spy thriller series, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Upon its release on November 12, Tiger 3 quickly became a fan favorite and soared at the box office. The film's success can be attributed to its high-octane action scenes, which have set a record for the most action set pieces in the spy universe. With a total of 12 action sequences, Tiger 3 has taken the audience on an adrenaline-pumping ride.

Check out the Salman Khan'sTiger 3 movie trailer below

Upcoming Projects of Nani

Nani, known for his versatility and ability to connect with audiences, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Hi Nanna. Directed by debutant director Shouryuv, Hi Nanna is a heartwarming story about the relationship between a father and daughter. The film is set to hit the silver screens on December 7 and will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Mrunal Thakur is the female lead in the film.

With Hi Nanna, Nani once again showcases his ability to deliver emotionally resonant performances. The film's teaser, released last month, received widespread positive reviews, and expectations are high for the film's success.

Check out the Nani's Hi Nanna movie teaser below:

Looking ahead, Nani is set to star in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, his 31st film. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film will also feature Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah in lead roles. Reportedly an action entertainer, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is expected to release in multiple languages.

