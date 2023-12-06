Nani, Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna’s fifth single out; Hesham Abdul Wahab's soulful vocals stir emotions
The fifth single from Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s highly anticipated film Hi Nanna, titled IdheIdhe is out. Read on for more.
Nani's highly anticipated upcoming film, Hi Nanna, continues to generate excitement with the release of its fifth single, IdheIdhe. The Shouryuv-directed movie, also starring Mrunal Thakur opposite Nani, has already garnered praise for its previous three singles.
This new song, released via YouTube, is a soulful love ballad dedicated to one's partner. The heartwarming lyrics highlight every aspect of the loved one that the character cherishes.
The video opens with Mrunal Thakur preparing for a beach photoshoot with Nani and his daughter. The lyrics express the characters' deep love for each other, with Nani's character praising Mrunal Thakur's beauty and charm. Krishna Kanth penned the song's lyrics, while Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his work in Hridayam, composed the music and provided vocals.
Check out the melodious fifth single from Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur below
More About Nani’s Hi Nanna movie
The much-anticipated film depicts the heartwarming journey exploring the bond between a father and daughter, interwoven with a touch of romance. Helmed by debutant director Shouryuv, Hi Nanna stars Nani in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The supporting cast boasts talented actors like Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, and Angad Bedi, to name a few.
Hi Nanna is a production of Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainment. The film's music has been entrusted to the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab, while Sanu John Varghese takes charge of cinematography.
Check out the trailer of Nani’s Hi Nanna movie below
The positively received trailer released last month provides a glimpse into the film's mature and emotional narrative. Marking Shouryuv's directorial debut, Hi Nanna promises a compelling viewing experience. The film is slated for release on December 7th and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages, ensuring widespread accessibility.
