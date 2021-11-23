Nani pens an adorable note to wish 'center of their home' wife Anjana on birthday with lovey dovey PICS

Nani and his wife Anjana are one of the most natural and beautiful couples in Tollywood. Nani, the doting husband and dad, took to Instagram and shared some lovey-dovey pics with wife Anjana as she is celebrating her birthday today. Well, it is not just the pics that will steal your heart, his birthday note for Anjana is way too adorable.

The actor took to Instagram and shared two pics- while the first one shows Nani and Anjana posing for a selfie as he holds her in arms, the second pic comes with a surprise as you can see their little naughty one Junnu photobombing the photo.

Sharing the pics, Nani penned, Mother of Dragon, Wife of Panda, Centre of our Home, Happy Birthday @anjuyelavarthy. We Love You." How adorable is that right? Total family goals and couple goals.

Nani and Anjana’s love story is one of a kind fairy tale, which is cherished forever. Nani met Anjana when he was working as an RJ in Vizag and fell head-over-heels for her. In 2013, on October 27, Nani and Anjana tied the knot in an intimate affair in Visakhapatnam. The lovely couple are blessed with a baby boy Arjun, whom they fondly call Junnu.

Meanwhile, Nani is waiting for the release of his much anticipated Bengali backdrop movie Shyam Singha Roy, which is set to hit theatres on December 24, 2021. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Kriti Shetty and Mandonna Sebestian.