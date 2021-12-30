Nani to play K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad's role in his next 'Ante Sundaraniki'

The makers of Telugu star Nani's upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki' introduced him as 'K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad', as they unveiled the title poster from the movie.

The makers also revealed that the 'zeroth' look of Nani from the movie would be unleashed on January 1, 2022.

"Introducing our Natural @nameisnani as 'K.P.V.S.S.P.R Sundara Prasad' from #AnteSundaraniki on 1st JAN 2022 #ZerothLookOfSundar", Mythri Movie Makers tweeted.

Sharing the title poster of 'Ante Sundaraniki', Nani took to his social media profiles to write, "Shyam ends the year on a high. Time for Sundar to start the new year with a bang. His parichayam on Jan 1st :) #ZerothLookOfSundar."

'Ante Sundaraniki' stars Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim as the female lead opposite Nani.

This movie marks the Malayalam beauty's Telugu debut, while it marks Nani's 28th movie.

Helmed by Vivek Athreya of 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevarura' fame, 'Ante Sundaraniki' is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y. under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

'Ante Sundaraniki' is billed as a rom-com and will star Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles.

