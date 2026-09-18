Nani questions why ‘pan-Indian’ tag is only used for South films and not Bollywood: ‘I don't want any film be called…’

Nani is set to hit the big screen with his upcoming film The Paradise, which is slated to release on September 24, 2026. Ahead of the film’s release, the Natural Star reacted to it being labelled a pan-Indian film and questioned why the tag is predominantly used for South Indian films.

Nani questions why pan-Indian tag is used for South films and not Bollywood

Speaking at the event, Nani said, “Don't call my film pan-Indian, because I ideally don't want any film to be called pan-Indian. For instance, if a Hindi film becomes a big success in the Telugu, Tamil, or Malayalam versions, it is not called pan-India. It is still called a Hindi film. When we see Jawan or Pathaan doing well in Tamil and Telugu, it is not called pan-India. But if a Telugu film does well across the country, it is called a pan-Indian film.”

The actor added that he had consistently requested that his films not be described as pan-Indian. However, he acknowledged that he could not prevent people from using the term. Nani said that he would continue trying to reach audiences in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, as connecting with viewers across languages would always be part of his approach. Nevertheless, he reiterated that he did not want such tags to be attached to his films, while acknowledging that there was little he could do beyond making the request.

Nani’s work front

Nani is next set to star in the lead role in The Paradise . The film follows a man who stands up against the challenges faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to confront those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a key figure and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

The makers unveiled the teaser a few days ago. It was packed with high-octane action and offered glimpses of Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Eeshwari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Initially slated for an August 2026 release, the film was later postponed to September 24, with premieres scheduled for September 23. Recently, during a pre-release event, Nani confirmed that the film would not have a trailer.

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