Nani REACTS to exhibitors OTT issue; Says 'I will ban myself if my next films don’t get a theatrical release'

Nani's Tuck Jagadish movie indulged in a controversy over the OTT release. the Telangana State Film Theatres Association (TSFTA) slammed the makers of Tuck Jagadish and Nani for releasing the film on an OTT platform. However, they later apologised after the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) slammed them for the statement.

A few days ago, film exhibitors held a meet and threatened to ban Nani’s films from releasing in theatres as the makers of Tuck Jagadish opted for an OTT release. Breaking his silence, Nani said in a pre-launch meet, “Few people have said they’ll ban my upcoming films in theatres. I empathise with their situation; they’re not wrong in reacting that way. But if any of my upcoming films skip a theatrical release, I will stop making movies. I promise that.”

Nani is a total big screen person and always stated on numerous occasions that theatres will always remain his first preference. He was also very reluctant to release Tuck Jagadish on the OTT platform but due to the long delay of the film due to Coronavirus, the makers took this decision. Tuck Jagadish is slated to release on the OTT platform for Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 10.

Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori (2017) and Majili (2019) movie fame. The movie also marks the director’s and Nani’s second collaboration after Ninnu Kori. While Ritu Varm and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies of the film, Nasser, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Devadarshini and Daniel Balaji will be seen in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.