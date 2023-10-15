Nani REACTS to his viral lip-lock scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna teaser

There’s no denying that Nani is one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry at the moment. The actor has time and again proven that he is a capable actor who can deliver breathtaking performances. For the uninitiated, Nani will next feature in the film Hi Nanna, which also features Mrunal Thakur. Recently, at the teaser launch event of the film, Nani was asked tough and even intrusive questions by the reporters, to which he replied graciously.

Nani replies to a reporter’s rather uncomfortable question about the kissing scenes in his movies

During the pre-release event of Nani’s newest film, Hi Nanna, a reporter asked the actor a rather uncomfortable question about the kissing scenes in his movies. The reporter questioned whether the kissing scenes in Nani’s movies are a requirement of the script or if the actor himself asks the director to include these scenes. To this question, Nani calmly and graciously answered that not all of his movies consist of kissing scenes.

The Jersey actor replied thusly after the reporter said that in all of his films, there is a lip-lock scene. Nani answered that his films like Ante Sundaraniki and Dasara consist of no kissing scenes. The actor shared that if the script demands a kissing scene, he will have to do it, and he also said that as an actor, he will have to stay true to the director’s vision. He further elaborated that it is not his personal choice.

Nani revealed that when he gets home after doing a kissing sequence for his film, he does get into fights with his wife. Alas, the actor reiterated that he is just following the director’s vision. Thereby, he very nicely replied to the reporter without losing his cool on the rather uncomfortable question posed to him. For context, the Hi Nanna teaser consisted of kissing sequences between Nani and his co-star, Mrunal Thakur.

About Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna features the refreshing pairing of Nani and Munal Thakur. From the teaser itself, it is quite evident that the two talented actors share a crackling chemistry in what looks like a very moving film. Directed by Shouryuv, Hi Nanna is the second Telugu film outing of Mrunal Thakur after the gigantic success of Sita Ramam.

ALSO READ: Hi Nanna's second single: Mahesh Babu says 'song that will resonate’ as he drops Gaaju Bomma from Nani starrer