Nani reveals he'll do 'something special' for real heroes; Here's a glimpse of it
Celebrities are doing their bit to help people affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Megastar Chiranjeevi recently started a mega vaccination drive for the Telugu film workers at his Chiranjeevi Eye & Blood Bank premises. Now, Nani is coming with something special for our frontline workers. "For our Frontline Workers.. Something special.. Coming soon.. @nameisnani #ForOurHeroes," reads Nani’s post on Twitter.
On the work front, Nani has a lineup of a few interesting films. He will be seen in Shyam Singha Roy opposite Sai Pallavi. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.
On the other hand, Tuck Jagadish, the Shiva Nirvana directorial has got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.
