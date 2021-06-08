Nani reveals he'll do 'something special' for real heroes; Here's a glimpse of it

Natural Star Nani says it's his turn to do something special for the frontline workers.

Celebrities are doing their bit to help people affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Megastar Chiranjeevi recently started a mega vaccination drive for the Telugu film workers at his Chiranjeevi Eye & Blood Bank premises. Now, Nani is coming with something special for our frontline workers. "For our Frontline Workers.. Something special.. Coming soon.. @nameisnani #ForOurHeroes," reads Nani’s post on Twitter.

The stethoscope emoji in the post indicates doctor. And, the picture he shared designates, Nani along with his team filming something special. Since last one year, we have seen videos of health workers shaking their leg in hospitals and quarantine centres to cheer up Covid-19 patients. Natural Star Nani says it's his turn to do something special for these frontline workers. The Telugu star is being lauded for doing the 'special' for the frontline workers who are tirelessly working against coronavirus. Any guesses on Nani’s 'something special' for the frontline workers?

On the work front, Nani has a lineup of a few interesting films. He will be seen in Shyam Singha Roy opposite Sai Pallavi. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

On the other hand, Tuck Jagadish, the Shiva Nirvana directorial has got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

